Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jun 21st, 2022

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAYGet Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EPAY opened at $56.99 on Friday. Bottomline Technologies has a 52 week low of $36.05 and a 52 week high of $56.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.98 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 1,598.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 920,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,188,000 after purchasing an additional 866,563 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 70,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 36,057 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $431,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 228,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,970,000 after acquiring an additional 167,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 392.4% in the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 131,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,450,000 after acquiring an additional 104,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

About Bottomline Technologies (Get Rating)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

