Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EPAY opened at $56.99 on Friday. Bottomline Technologies has a 52 week low of $36.05 and a 52 week high of $56.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.98 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 1,598.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 920,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,188,000 after purchasing an additional 866,563 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 70,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 36,057 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $431,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 228,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,970,000 after acquiring an additional 167,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 392.4% in the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 131,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,450,000 after acquiring an additional 104,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

