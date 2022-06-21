Affirm Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.79) Per Share (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Affirm in a research note issued to investors on Friday, June 17th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.79) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Affirm’s current full-year earnings is ($2.38) per share.

Get Affirm alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AFRM. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Affirm from $100.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Affirm from $79.00 to $50.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Affirm from $140.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Affirm from $65.00 to $35.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $18.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.23. Affirm has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $176.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a current ratio of 9.36, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $354.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.01 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 52.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.00%. Affirm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share.

In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic bought 181,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.60 per share, for a total transaction of $5,383,174.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,467,578 shares in the company, valued at $132,240,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,107,799 shares of company stock valued at $68,998,013. Insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFRM. UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 484.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 540.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in Affirm in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.34% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Company Profile (Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.