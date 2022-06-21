Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $67.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $66.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Banner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Banner from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of BANR stock opened at $54.07 on Friday. Banner has a 1-year low of $49.10 and a 1-year high of $66.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.03.

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.24. Banner had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 32.46%. The firm had revenue of $138.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Banner will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Banner’s payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

In related news, Director Roberto R. Herencia bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.73 per share, for a total transaction of $98,514.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,210.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BANR. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Banner by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Banner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Banner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

