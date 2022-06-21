FY2023 EPS Estimates for Beazer Homes USA, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:BZH)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) – B. Riley lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Beazer Homes USA in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 16th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $5.46 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.00. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Beazer Homes USA’s current full-year earnings is $6.03 per share.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of BZH stock opened at $10.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 12.96. The company has a market capitalization of $333.77 million, a P/E ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.32. Beazer Homes USA has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $23.97.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $508.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.00 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 22.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS.

Beazer Homes USA declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 11th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BZH. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,786,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 200.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 658,358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,287,000 after buying an additional 438,948 shares in the last quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the fourth quarter valued at $8,695,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 21.6% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,480,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,540,000 after buying an additional 263,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 26.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 954,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,471,000 after buying an additional 199,031 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Beazer Homes USA (Get Rating)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Maryland, Indiana, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.