FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Diversey Holdings, Ltd. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Diversey in a report issued on Thursday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the company will earn $0.70 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.75. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Diversey’s current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Diversey’s FY2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $660.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.63 million. Diversey had a positive return on equity of 19.16% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. Diversey’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.

DSEY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Diversey from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Diversey from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Diversey from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Diversey from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Diversey in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

DSEY opened at $7.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.91. Diversey has a 12-month low of $6.89 and a 12-month high of $18.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Diversey by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,850,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,001,000 after buying an additional 3,380,133 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Diversey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,660,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Diversey by 130.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,163,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,724,000 after buying an additional 2,925,000 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Diversey by 491.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,544,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,265,000 after buying an additional 2,114,584 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in Diversey by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,667,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,192,000 after buying an additional 951,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Diversey Company Profile

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

