Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for ironSource Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:IS)

ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of ironSource in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz now forecasts that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.17. The consensus estimate for ironSource’s current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of ironSource from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of ironSource from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of ironSource from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ironSource from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ironSource from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ironSource has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.67.

Shares of ironSource stock opened at $2.26 on Monday. ironSource has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $13.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.85.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ironSource in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,159,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of ironSource in the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ironSource in the third quarter valued at approximately $948,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ironSource by 16.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in ironSource during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

