FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Advantage Energy Ltd. Issued By Stifel Firstegy (TSE:AAV)

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) – Investment analysts at Stifel Firstegy upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Advantage Energy in a report issued on Thursday, June 16th. Stifel Firstegy analyst R. Fitzmartyn now expects that the company will earn $1.98 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.97. The consensus estimate for Advantage Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.47 per share.
Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C($0.22). The firm had revenue of C$106.12 million during the quarter.
TSE AAV opened at C$9.03 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.33, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Advantage Energy has a 1-year low of C$4.14 and a 1-year high of C$12.00.
In other news, Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total transaction of C$500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,113,655 shares in the company, valued at C$11,136,550. Also, Director Andy Mah sold 114,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.96, for a total value of C$1,135,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 863,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,599,802.64. Insiders sold a total of 339,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,122,475 in the last quarter.
Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.
