Stifel Firstegy Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) – Analysts at Stifel Firstegy increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Tourmaline Oil in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 16th. Stifel Firstegy analyst R. Fitzmartyn now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $13.04 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $12.92. The consensus estimate for Tourmaline Oil’s current full-year earnings is $9.37 per share.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.01 by C($1.24). The firm had revenue of C$1.10 billion for the quarter.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TOU. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$70.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$62.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Tourmaline Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$67.46.

Shares of TSE TOU opened at C$68.66 on Monday. Tourmaline Oil has a 12-month low of C$29.25 and a 12-month high of C$80.66. The stock has a market cap of C$22.99 billion and a PE ratio of 11.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$70.65 and a 200 day moving average of C$55.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.37%.

In other news, Senior Officer Drew E. Tumbach sold 11,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.05, for a total value of C$689,313.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 773,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$46,447,594.10. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$78.85 per share, with a total value of C$394,259.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,774,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$691,923,293.50. Insiders purchased a total of 25,342 shares of company stock worth $1,785,091 over the last ninety days.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

