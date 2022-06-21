UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for UWM in a research report issued on Friday, June 17th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.50. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for UWM’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on UWMC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of UWM from $5.25 to $4.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of UWM in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of UWM in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of UWM to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.56.

UWMC stock opened at $3.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. UWM has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $10.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.68. The firm has a market cap of $297.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.01.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $821.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.47 million. UWM had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 13.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. UWM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in UWM by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 47,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in UWM by 9.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 65,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 5,725 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in UWM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Columbia Asset Management boosted its position in UWM by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 10,080 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in UWM by 214.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 229,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 156,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

