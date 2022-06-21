Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report issued on Friday, June 17th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the apparel retailer will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.56. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for American Eagle Outfitters’ current full-year earnings is $1.30 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.09). American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 28.05%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.85.

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $11.84 on Monday. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 286,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 294,328 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 105,946 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth $1,579,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth $309,000.

In related news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $116,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 24,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $449,244.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 31,000 shares of company stock worth $368,280 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.62%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

