Algoma Steel Group Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share (NASDAQ:ASTL)

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark cut their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Algoma Steel Group in a research report issued on Thursday, June 16th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.30. The consensus estimate for Algoma Steel Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.65 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Algoma Steel Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

NASDAQ ASTL opened at $9.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.57. Algoma Steel Group has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $13.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.78.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASTL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th.

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

