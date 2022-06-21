Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Increased by William Blair

Posted by on Jun 21st, 2022

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXMGet Rating) – William Blair raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sprinklr in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 15th. William Blair analyst A. Bhatia now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.12). The consensus estimate for Sprinklr’s current full-year earnings is ($0.41) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Sprinklr’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXMGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $144.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.96 million. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 21.64% and a negative net margin of 23.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CXM. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Sprinklr from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sprinklr from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.07.

NYSE:CXM opened at $10.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.67. Sprinklr has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.60.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth $566,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth $670,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 3rd quarter worth $3,641,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 3rd quarter worth $2,083,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 1,048,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $15,499,993.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $286,220.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 30,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,580.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,131,999 shares of company stock valued at $16,612,488 over the last 90 days. 43.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sprinklr (Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM)

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.