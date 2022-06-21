Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Increased by William Blair

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) – William Blair raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sprinklr in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 15th. William Blair analyst A. Bhatia now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.12). The consensus estimate for Sprinklr’s current full-year earnings is ($0.41) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Sprinklr’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $144.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.96 million. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 21.64% and a negative net margin of 23.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CXM. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Sprinklr from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sprinklr from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.07.

NYSE:CXM opened at $10.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.67. Sprinklr has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.60.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth $566,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth $670,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 3rd quarter worth $3,641,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 3rd quarter worth $2,083,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 1,048,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $15,499,993.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $286,220.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 30,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,580.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,131,999 shares of company stock valued at $16,612,488 over the last 90 days. 43.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

