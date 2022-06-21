B. Riley Weighs in on Urban Outfitters, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Urban Outfitters in a report released on Friday, June 17th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.77. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Urban Outfitters’ current full-year earnings is $2.42 per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Shares of URBN opened at $20.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.44. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $17.81 and a twelve month high of $42.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.94.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 16.83%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1,544.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the third quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

