Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note issued on Friday, June 17th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.19. The consensus estimate for Mr. Cooper Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.86 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s FY2023 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on COOP. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

NASDAQ COOP opened at $37.72 on Monday. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52 week low of $31.79 and a 52 week high of $52.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.92.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 48.79% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $625.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 50.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $1,952,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,048,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,526,441.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

