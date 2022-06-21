Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGCGet Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Performance Food Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now expects that the food distribution company will post earnings per share of $2.60 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.55. The consensus estimate for Performance Food Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.57 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Performance Food Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGCGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The food distribution company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $13.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.56.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $41.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 89.72, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.46. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $38.23 and a 12 month high of $58.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.35.

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $25,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 148,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,573,474.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $71,965. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Performance Food Group by 61.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Performance Food Group by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

