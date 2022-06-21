FY2022 EPS Estimates for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of GSK in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now expects that the pharmaceutical company will earn $3.28 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.35. The consensus estimate for GSK’s current full-year earnings is $3.16 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GSK’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.59 EPS.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. GSK had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 28.13%.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,775 ($21.74) to GBX 1,800 ($22.05) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,740 ($21.31) to GBX 1,900 ($23.27) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,850.00.

GSK stock opened at $41.27 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.79. The company has a market capitalization of $104.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64. GSK has a 52-week low of $37.80 and a 52-week high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.3496 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. GSK’s payout ratio is 49.46%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 67.9% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 627 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

