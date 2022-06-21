Cantor Fitzgerald Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Seelos Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.46) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.63). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Seelos Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.81) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Seelos Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Seelos Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEEL opened at $0.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.98 and a quick ratio of 6.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.62. Seelos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $3.22.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEEL. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 115.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 19.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 35,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 5,817 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 128.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 6,686 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 218.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 7,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Raj Mehra acquired 66,667 shares of Seelos Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $56,666.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorders; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).

