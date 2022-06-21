Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Cut by Analyst

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for CarMax in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 16th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.94. The consensus estimate for CarMax’s current full-year earnings is $6.15 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.59 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.13 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KMX. TheStreet downgraded shares of CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.70.

NYSE KMX opened at $86.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.26 and a 200 day moving average of $106.26. CarMax has a 1 year low of $84.37 and a 1 year high of $155.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in CarMax by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

