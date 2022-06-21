Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Katapult Holdings, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Katapult in a report released on Thursday, June 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Siegler now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.35) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.32). The consensus estimate for Katapult’s current full-year earnings is ($0.35) per share.

Separately, Loop Capital cut shares of Katapult from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of KPLT opened at $1.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.64 million, a P/E ratio of -41.99 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.21. Katapult has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $11.89.

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $59.88 million for the quarter. Katapult had a net margin of 2.68% and a negative return on equity of 91.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KPLT. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Katapult in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,587,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Katapult in the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Katapult in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Katapult in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,600,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Katapult by 810.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 559,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after buying an additional 497,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Orlando Zayas acquired 48,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.54 per share, with a total value of $74,646.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,961,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,561,245.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Hirsch bought 144,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.51 per share, for a total transaction of $217,725.39. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 229,189 shares in the company, valued at $346,075.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 303,472 shares of company stock worth $463,590 in the last three months.

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce merchants.

