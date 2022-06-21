KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) Trading Down 5.4%

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY – Get Rating) traded down 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $83.97 and last traded at $83.97. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.73.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.01.
KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $809.67 million during the quarter. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 4.72% and a negative net margin of 1.22%.
KUKA Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KUKAY)
KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, an automation company, provides robot-based automation solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Systems, Robotics, Swisslog, Swisslog Healthcare, and China. The company manufactures and supplies industrial, collaborative, and mobile robots, as well as robot controllers, software, and digital services for industrial Internet of Things.
