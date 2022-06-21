CURE Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CURR) Trading Up 6.7%

CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:CURR – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.32. Approximately 34,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 126,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The stock has a market cap of $24.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average of $0.32.

CURE Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CURR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. CURE Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 84.95% and a negative net margin of 245.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 million for the quarter.

CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and manufacturing of drug formulation and drug delivery technologies to enhance drug safety, efficacy, and patient adherence. It operates through two segments, Cure and Sera Labs. The company's pharmaceutical drug programs include CUREfilm Blue, a sildenafil oral thin film (OTF) for the treatment of erectile dysfunction; CUREfilm Canna, a cannabinoid product with optimized pharmacokinetic profiles using microCURE and CUREfilm technology; CUREfilm Anti-Viral, an orally bio-available anti-viral of an existing therapeutic leveraging existing pre-clinical/clinical safety and toxicity data; and CUREfilm Central Nervous System, a novel dosage form to treat mental health disorders, such as depression, PTSD, addiction disorders, obsessive compulsive disorders, and anxiety.

