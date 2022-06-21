Viña Concha y Toro (OTCMKTS:VCOYY) Shares Down 0.1%

Viña Concha y Toro S.A. (OTCMKTS:VCOYY – Get Rating) shares were down 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $39.48 and last traded at $39.48. Approximately 700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 8,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a PE ratio of 12.15.

About Viña Concha y Toro (OTCMKTS:VCOYY)

Vina Concha Y Toro produces, bottles and labels premium wines, varietal and varietal blend wines, all of which are marketed and exported by its susidaries. The Company, together with Hiram Walker, also distributes Hiram Walker whiskey, vodka and gin throughout Chile.

