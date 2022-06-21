Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT) Trading Up 10.1%

Shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:IKT – Get Rating) were up 10.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.87 and last traded at $0.87. Approximately 416 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 128,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.25.

Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. Inhibikase Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 964.94% and a negative return on equity of 41.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Inhibikase Therapeutics by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 13,158 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Inhibikase Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Inhibikase Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Inhibikase Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. 24.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inhibikase Therapeutics Company Profile

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson's Disease (PD) and related disorders that arise inside and outside of the brain. The company's product candidates include IkT-148009, a small molecule Abelson tyrosine kinase inhibitor for use in the treatment of PD, as well as gastrointestinal complications that arise as early symptoms of PD, such as swallowing, dysphagia, neurogenic constipation, and multiple system atrophy; and IkT-001Pro, a prodrug of the anti-cancer agent Imatinib that is in preclinical development to minimize gastrointestinal side effects and for the treatment of blood and stomach cancers.

