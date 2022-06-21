Bitfarms (OTCMKTS:BFARF) Shares Up 2.3%

Bitfarms Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BFARF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.39 and last traded at $1.33. 5,601,331 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 267% from the average session volume of 1,524,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.54.

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees.

