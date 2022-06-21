Merlyn.AI Best-of-Breed Core Momentum ETF (BATS:BOB) Shares Up 0.3%

Merlyn.AI Best-of-Breed Core Momentum ETF (BATS:BOB – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.17 and last traded at $21.13. 998 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.07.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.57 and its 200 day moving average is $25.39.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Merlyn.AI Best-of-Breed Core Momentum ETF (BOB)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Receive News & Ratings for Merlyn.AI Best-of-Breed Core Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merlyn.AI Best-of-Breed Core Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.