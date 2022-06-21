Merlyn.AI Best-of-Breed Core Momentum ETF (BATS:BOB) Shares Up 0.3%

Merlyn.AI Best-of-Breed Core Momentum ETF (BATS:BOB – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.17 and last traded at $21.13. 998 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.07.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.57 and its 200 day moving average is $25.39.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Merlyn.AI Best-of-Breed Core Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merlyn.AI Best-of-Breed Core Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.