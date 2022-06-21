iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTI) Trading Down 0.1%

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTI – Get Rating) traded down 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.56 and last traded at $22.57. 600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 3,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.59.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.98.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.