Winnebago Industries (WGO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 22nd. Analysts expect Winnebago Industries to post earnings of $3.01 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Winnebago Industries to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Shares of WGO stock opened at $45.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.63 and a 200-day moving average of $60.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Winnebago Industries has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $80.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 7.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Winnebago Industries to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Winnebago Industries from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet cut Winnebago Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 71.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 79.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 6.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the third quarter worth $297,000. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.