BlackBerry (BB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, June 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 60.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect BlackBerry to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BB stock opened at $5.19 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.15. BlackBerry has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $13.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.36.

In other BlackBerry news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 68,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $390,558.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,860 shares of company stock valued at $510,211. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 414.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 47,297 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 37,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackBerry during the 1st quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in BlackBerry during the 1st quarter worth $272,000. 36.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BB. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

