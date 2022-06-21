Accenture (ACN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, June 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.84 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:ACN opened at $275.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $174.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $297.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $331.14. Accenture has a 12-month low of $268.17 and a 12-month high of $417.37.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total transaction of $1,036,128.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,252,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 104.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $148,871,000 after acquiring an additional 225,943 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 14.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 293,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $98,973,000 after purchasing an additional 36,959 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 197,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,556,000 after purchasing an additional 12,495 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.1% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 178,329 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.3% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 169,689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.07.

Accenture Company Profile (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.