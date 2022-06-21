BlackBerry (BB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

BlackBerry (TSE:BB – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:BBRY) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, June 23rd. Analysts expect BlackBerry to post earnings of C($0.05) per share for the quarter.

Shares of BB opened at C$6.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.96 billion and a PE ratio of -17.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$7.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.09. BlackBerry has a fifty-two week low of C$6.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.63.

In related news, Senior Officer Marjorie Jill Dickman sold 63,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.41, for a total value of C$470,675.79.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a C$7.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of BlackBerry from C$9.50 to C$8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.75.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

