Korn Ferry (KFY) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 22nd. Analysts expect Korn Ferry to post earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Korn Ferry stock opened at $51.84 on Tuesday. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $51.08 and a 1 year high of $84.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KFY. StockNews.com raised Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Korn Ferry from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Korn Ferry from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KFY. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,018,000 after acquiring an additional 106,380 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter worth about $426,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,803,000. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

