CalAmp (CAMP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, June 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $68.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. CalAmp’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get CalAmp alerts:

CAMP opened at $6.05 on Tuesday. CalAmp has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $14.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day moving average of $6.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in CalAmp by 245.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CalAmp by 151.2% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,551 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 7,554 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of CalAmp by 6.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,074 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the second quarter valued at $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAMP. StockNews.com began coverage on CalAmp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on CalAmp from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

CalAmp Company Profile (Get Rating)

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.