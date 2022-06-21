Darden Restaurants (DRI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 23rd. Analysts expect Darden Restaurants to post earnings of $2.21 per share for the quarter. Darden Restaurants has set its FY 2022 guidance at $7.300-$7.450 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $7.30-7.45 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.16). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Darden Restaurants to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Shares of DRI opened at $114.20 on Tuesday. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $110.96 and a 1 year high of $164.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.75 and a 200-day moving average of $134.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.42%.

In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $129.01 per share, with a total value of $248,344.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 151.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $143.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $171.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.11.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile (Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.