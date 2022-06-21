Apogee Enterprises (APOG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Apogee Enterprises has set its FY 2023 guidance at $2.900-$3.300 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $2.90-3.30 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $328.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.02 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 0.27%. Apogee Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect Apogee Enterprises to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $37.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.08. The company has a market cap of $832.35 million, a P/E ratio of 340.94 and a beta of 1.12. Apogee Enterprises has a 12-month low of $33.88 and a 12-month high of $50.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 800.07%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APOG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,631,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,868,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,117,000 after acquiring an additional 182,687 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,133,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,033,000 after acquiring an additional 71,072 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 245.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 23,247 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 404.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 22,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

