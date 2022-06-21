H.B. Fuller (FUL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. H.B. Fuller has set its FY 2022 guidance at $4.100-$4.350 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $4.10-$4.35 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $856.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect H.B. Fuller to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

Shares of FUL opened at $60.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.65. H.B. Fuller has a one year low of $59.17 and a one year high of $81.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is currently 22.69%.

In related news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 1,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $97,802.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,945.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 9,960 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the 1st quarter valued at $3,396,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after buying an additional 5,817 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on H.B. Fuller in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird raised H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised H.B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.20.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile (Get Rating)

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.