Brokerages Set Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Price Target at C$11.07

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$11.07.

FSZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities raised shares of Fiera Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of FSZ opened at C$9.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.68 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.11. Fiera Capital has a 52 week low of C$8.84 and a 52 week high of C$11.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$939.07 million and a PE ratio of 17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.92, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Fiera Capital ( TSE:FSZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32. The company had revenue of C$172.34 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fiera Capital will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Fiera Capital’s payout ratio is 164.09%.

In other news, insider FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total value of C$52,501.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,273,550 shares in the company, valued at C$44,873,129.71.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

