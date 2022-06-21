Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Citigroup raised Pirelli & C. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PLLIF opened at $4.15 on Friday. Pirelli & C. has a 52-week low of $4.15 and a 52-week high of $4.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.71 and its 200 day moving average is $6.24.

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. manufactures and supplies tires for cars, motorcycles, and bicycles worldwide. It offers car tires under the P ZERO, Cinturato, Scorpion, Sottozero, Ice Zero, and Carrier brand names; motorcycle tires under the DIABLO Superbike, DIABLO Supercorsa, DIABLO Rain, DIABLO Wet, SCORPION MX, SCORPION Pro F.I.M., SCORPION XC, DIABLO Supercorsa SP, DIABLO Rosso Corsa, DIABLO Rosso III, ANGEL GT II, NIGHT DRAGON, MT 66 ROUTE, SCORPION Trail II, MT 60 RS, SCORPION Rally STR, DIABLO ROSSO Scooter, and ANGEL Scooter brands; motorsport tires under the P ZERO TROFEO R, SOTTOZERO, P7 Corsa, K, KM, RK, rain, and Slick brands; bike tires under the P Zero, Cinturato, and Scorpion brand names; and truck and bus tires.

