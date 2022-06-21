Brokerages Set NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) PT at $7,229.50

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7,229.50.

NXGPF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Societe Generale raised shares of NEXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of NEXT from GBX 7,800 ($95.54) to GBX 7,280 ($89.17) in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Grupo Santander raised shares of NEXT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 7,038 ($86.21) price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of NEXT from GBX 8,025 ($98.30) to GBX 6,450 ($79.01) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of NEXT in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get NEXT alerts:

OTCMKTS:NXGPF opened at $78.70 on Friday. NEXT has a 1-year low of $75.80 and a 1-year high of $115.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.91.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.