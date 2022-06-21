Brokerages Set ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) Price Target at GBX 486.57

Shares of ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 480.86 ($5.89).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ITM. Royal Bank of Canada raised ITM Power to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 300 ($3.67) to GBX 500 ($6.12) in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on ITM Power from GBX 225 ($2.76) to GBX 185 ($2.27) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($6.74) price target on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.35) price target on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of LON:ITM opened at GBX 214.50 ($2.63) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. ITM Power has a twelve month low of GBX 201.40 ($2.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 536.15 ($6.57). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 297.06 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 322.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.63.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

