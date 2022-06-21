Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Receives $150.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $148.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANNSF. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Aena S.M.E. from €141.00 ($148.42) to €135.00 ($142.11) in a report on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Aena S.M.E. from €145.00 ($152.63) to €141.00 ($148.42) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Aena S.M.E. from €150.00 ($157.89) to €140.00 ($147.37) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Aena S.M.E. from €160.00 ($168.42) to €152.00 ($160.00) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Aena S.M.E. from €160.00 ($168.42) to €162.00 ($170.53) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Get Aena S.M.E. alerts:

Shares of ANNSF stock opened at $135.60 on Friday. Aena S.M.E. has a 12-month low of $133.60 and a 12-month high of $179.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.28 and its 200 day moving average is $155.29.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aena S.M.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aena S.M.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.