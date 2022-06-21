Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.24) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:ADN)

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Advent Technologies in a research report issued on Thursday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Advent Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.55) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Advent Technologies’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ADN opened at $2.89 on Monday. Advent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $10.14. The stock has a market cap of $149.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.55.

Advent Technologies ( NASDAQ:ADN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.19). Advent Technologies had a negative net margin of 402.65% and a negative return on equity of 36.33%. The business had revenue of $2.90 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Advent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $727,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Advent Technologies by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 84,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 23,727 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advent Technologies by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 563,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,903,000 after buying an additional 93,939 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advent Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,472,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,811,000 after buying an additional 18,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Advent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. 38.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets. It develops, manufactures, and assembles fuel cell systems and critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems.

