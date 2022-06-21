Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alaska Air Group in a report issued on Wednesday, June 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.50. The consensus estimate for Alaska Air Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.05 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Alaska Air Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.81 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

NYSE ALK opened at $40.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.29. Alaska Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.19 and a fifty-two week high of $65.16.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.51) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALK. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,163,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,189,000 after buying an additional 437,564 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 5,716.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 293,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,189,000 after buying an additional 68,941 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,484,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $93,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,103.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

