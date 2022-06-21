Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for CureVac Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:CVAC)

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of CureVac in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.86). The consensus estimate for CureVac’s current full-year earnings is ($2.00) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CureVac’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.53) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.44) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.40) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.24) EPS.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of CureVac in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CureVac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

Shares of CureVac stock opened at $14.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.32. CureVac has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $76.22.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVAC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CureVac by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,803,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,894,000 after buying an additional 692,463 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CureVac in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,227,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in CureVac by 441.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,470,000 after buying an additional 342,415 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in CureVac by 837.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 342,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,760,000 after buying an additional 306,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in CureVac by 2,929.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 227,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,810,000 after buying an additional 220,107 shares in the last quarter.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratiory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.

