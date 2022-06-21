Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUVGet Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Southwest Airlines in a report issued on Wednesday, June 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the airline will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.20. The consensus estimate for Southwest Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $2.66 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Southwest Airlines’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $35.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92. Southwest Airlines has a 52 week low of $34.36 and a 52 week high of $56.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.67.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUVGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.72) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 224,894 shares of the airline’s stock worth $9,635,000 after acquiring an additional 56,800 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $335,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 19,130 shares of the airline’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 7,408 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 774,212 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 259,276 shares of the airline’s stock worth $11,108,000 after acquiring an additional 24,966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $105,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

