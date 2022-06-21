Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Rocket Companies, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Rocket Companies in a research note issued on Friday, June 17th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. Wedbush currently has a “NA” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rocket Companies’ current full-year earnings is $0.26 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Rocket Companies’ FY2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 31.45%. Rocket Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

RKT stock opened at $6.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 13.54 and a current ratio of 13.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.36. Rocket Companies has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $20.84. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 3.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.38.

In related news, CEO Jay Farner purchased 13,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.04 per share, for a total transaction of $144,624.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 664,100 shares of company stock worth $5,803,899. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,789,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,975,000 after buying an additional 490,407 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,028,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,066 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,684,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,328,000 after purchasing an additional 178,545 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,395,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,001,000 after purchasing an additional 548,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 378.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,357,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

