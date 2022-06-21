Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPSI) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPSI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Taglich Brothers lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Decisionpoint Systems in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 15th. Taglich Brothers analyst J. Nobile now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Decisionpoint Systems’ current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Decisionpoint Systems’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.00 million. Decisionpoint Systems had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 1.34%.

Shares of DPSI stock opened at $4.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.53 million, a PE ratio of 44.73 and a beta of 1.93. Decisionpoint Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $14.22.

In other news, Director Michael N. Taglich sold 37,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $375,198.13. Following the sale, the director now owns 719,528 shares in the company, valued at $7,245,646.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael N. Taglich sold 7,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $58,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,098.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc operates as an enterprise mobility systems integrator in the United States. It sells, installs, deploys, and repairs mobile computing and wireless systems, such as mobile computers and application software; and related data capture equipment, including bar code scanners and radio frequency identification readers for the retail, warehousing and distribution, healthcare, wholesale distribution, and field sales and service industries.

