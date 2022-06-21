B. Riley Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Green Brick Partners in a report issued on Thursday, June 16th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.26. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Green Brick Partners’ current full-year earnings is $4.99 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Green Brick Partners’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GRBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $20.00 to $18.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Green Brick Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Green Brick Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.

GRBK opened at $17.65 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.48 and a 200 day moving average of $23.37. Green Brick Partners has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $32.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $854.79 million, a P/E ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.41.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $393.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.82 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 27.96% and a net margin of 14.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,864,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,843,000 after buying an additional 31,781 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,648,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,578,000 after buying an additional 9,235 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,171,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,520,000 after buying an additional 71,377 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 971,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,198,000 after buying an additional 498,638 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 798,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,773,000 after acquiring an additional 57,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates through Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods, and master planned communities.

