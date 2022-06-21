Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Landsea Homes in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 16th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.55. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Landsea Homes’ current full-year earnings is $2.60 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Landsea Homes’ FY2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Landsea Homes from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

LSEA opened at $6.98 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.82 and a 200 day moving average of $7.63. The company has a market cap of $316.36 million, a PE ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.25. Landsea Homes has a 12 month low of $6.19 and a 12 month high of $9.44.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $316.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.32 million. Landsea Homes had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 15.82%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

In related news, Director Qin Zhou acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $178,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Holdings Corp Landsea sold 4,838,710 shares of Landsea Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $45,000,003.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,039,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,767,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 75.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Landsea Homes in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Landsea Homes by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 14,898 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Landsea Homes in the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Landsea Homes by 187.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 142,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 92,700 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Landsea Homes by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the period. 22.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landsea Homes Corporation designs, constructs, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Florida, Texas, and Metro New York. It offers a range of properties, including entry-level and first-time move-up homes. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

