Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Vermilion Energy Inc. Increased by Analyst (TSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) – Investment analysts at Stifel Firstegy raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, June 16th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now anticipates that the company will earn $1.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.21. The consensus estimate for Vermilion Energy’s current full-year earnings is $6.55 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Vermilion Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $6.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.61 EPS.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.07 by C$0.62. The firm had revenue of C$810.18 million for the quarter.

VET has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC upped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. TD Securities upped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Vermilion Energy to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$31.10.

Vermilion Energy stock opened at C$24.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.68, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$23.13. The company has a market cap of C$4.09 billion and a PE ratio of 4.42. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$7.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is 1.07%.

In other Vermilion Energy news, Senior Officer Gerard Schut sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,658,270. Also, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 7,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.03, for a total value of C$198,066.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$266,791.79.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

