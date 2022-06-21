KeyCorp Weighs in on Extra Space Storage Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EXR)

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 15th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.07 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Extra Space Storage’s current full-year earnings is $8.25 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.35 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.00 EPS.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.88 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 50.76%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS.

EXR has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI set a $198.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.10.

Shares of EXR opened at $159.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.46. Extra Space Storage has a one year low of $156.70 and a one year high of $228.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $184.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.40%.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total transaction of $1,041,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,924,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage (Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.