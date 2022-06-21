KeyCorp Weighs in on Extra Space Storage Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EXR)

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 15th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.07 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Extra Space Storage’s current full-year earnings is $8.25 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.35 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.00 EPS.
Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.88 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 50.76%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS.
Shares of EXR opened at $159.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.46. Extra Space Storage has a one year low of $156.70 and a one year high of $228.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $184.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.57.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.40%.
In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total transaction of $1,041,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,924,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.
Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.
